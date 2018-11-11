While in Paris for the first time a few years ago, I decided to get on the metro during their rush hour. It was a total and complete sardine can. Bodies just smashed up against each other, no eye contact, no small talk, no nothing except for that total claustrophobic, space invaded feeling.

So I decided to turn the story around and make it a sexy dance. It could borderline on a little "baby it's cold outside" forced upon affection, but it sure was fun to write. I feel extra sultry and flirty while performing it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!