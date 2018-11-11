News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Finds A Higher Calling (Week in Review)

Aerosmith

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Finds A Higher Calling was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has revealed that he recently became an ordained minister. TMZ caught up with the rocker at Los Angeles Airport where he shared the news while flashing a Universal Life Church Ministries card.

"I am now an ordained minister," said Tyler. "I just married my son. I married my son to a beautiful girl. ... I went online, paid 80 bucks and I became a father. God knows I've been a mother for so long!"

"Me and Mick Fleetwood are going to marry people," added the singer about his neighbor in Maui, where he will perform a solo show with The Loving Mary Band at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion on December 27. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

