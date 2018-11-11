Grateful Dead Documentary Coming To DVD And Blu-Ray

Along with the standard release, the band's official website is also offering a Deluxe Edition that features unreleased bonus content, including footage from the band's first show overseas, live performances and more, will be available exclusively on Dead.net.

Production of the Deluxe Edition is limited to 6,500 copies each on DVD and Blu-ray. Snippets of all the bonus content were used in the film, but this marks the first time they will be released in their entirety. Order the standard editions - here.