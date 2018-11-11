Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

The band's inaugural Megacruise will be setting sail from Los Angeles aboard the Norwegian Jewel on October 13th and will be visiting two ports (Ensenada, Mexico and San Diego, CA) before returning on the 18th.

The expanded lineup will now include Anthrax, Testament, DragonForce, Overkill, Corrosion of Conformity, DevilDriver, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi, with more performers still to be announced.