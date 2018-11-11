Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance (Week in Review)

. Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance was a top story on Thursday: The new film Sepultura Endurance features interviews with legends including Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Anthrax's Scott Ian and Slipknot's Corey Taylor and is set to premiere in the UK this Sunday, November 11th. We were sent the following details about the movie. The premiere is taking place in Dalston, London at the Rio Dalston Cinema. The film is a close-focus portrait of Brazil's rock legends featuring previously unseen archival footage from the band' 30 year history. It Having been on the road for almost 30 years, founding their own genre and influencing a generation of younger bands along the way, these Brazilians have proved to be a true institution. Sepultura has released 14 albums and sold millions of albums worldwide, earning multiple gold and platinum records across the globe. Following the band as they toured and recorded their last three albums, a time of tension and triumph, director Otavio Juliano serves up the history, myths, conflicts, personnel changes and struggles, allowing us to see them at their most vulnerable and human, as well as icons of heavy metal. Watch the trailer - here. More Sepultura News Share this article

