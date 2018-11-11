Quiet Riot Announce Their First Concert Film

"One Night in Milan," was captured during the band's performance at the Frontiers Rock Festival 2018 which marked their first show in Italy. The lineup featured former American Idol singer James Durban, long time guitarist Alex Grossi, bassist Chuck Wright and original member Frankie Banali.

Frankie had this to say, " 'One Night in Milan' documents Quiet Riot in real time as it was recorded in Milan, Italy in April of 2018. For anyone interested in the long and storied history of Quiet Riot, this performance chronicles the progression of a band that continues to bring it's brand of music to our longtime fans and new fans as well. The performance was historic as it was the first time that Quiet Riot has played in Italy since the bands inception 35 years ago.

"The set included a performance of 'Thunderbird' with live piano as it was originally recorded in 1983 with help from maestro Alessandro Del Vecchio. The fan response was nothing short of phenomenal and heartwarming, with not just the incredible Italian fans, but also the many longtime fans from all over Europe, many of whom, like the Italian fans, had never seen Quiet Riot live before." - here.