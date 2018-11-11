Rock Vets Man Release New Box Set

The 6CD box set can be ordered here and it features 4 studio albums in their entirety from Man's turn-of-the-century period (1992-2006) PLUS a double concert album recorded in Berkeley CA 1976 with Quicksilver Messenger Service guitarist John Cipollina.

Each CD is packaged in its own jacket, recreating the artwork from the original release, along with liner notes by music historian Dave Thompson. The CD box will be available starting November 2 from Purple Pyramid Records, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc. See the tracklisting - here.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.