Silent Theory Release 'Before The Storm' Video

Lead singer Dakota Jerns offered up the following comments, "I had this idea that I was going to write a song about the calm before the storm in our country.

"Predominantly, the opioid crisis and the fact that we created this monster and have no clue how to stop it. It's that helplessness that has forced us to wade into the waters of this storm without a way out and that's what this song is about. Can we withstand this storm? Or will we drown?" Watch the video - here.