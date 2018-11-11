Sonic Youth Open Their Archives Online (Week in Review)

Sonic Youth have announced that they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's landmark album, "Daydream Nation", by partnering with nugs.net to share archival material.



Fans can now access the initial live audio and video content being offered through nugs.net's ongoing archival release program. This content is available in the nugs.net music streaming service as well as in multiple download formats ranging from MP3 to hi-resolution audio, as well as on CD.



"Through the years and as the times changed we recorded our live shows as often as we could, on cassettes, DATs, CD-Rs and later on multi-track recorders. We collected fan-generated audience tapes, shady bootlegs and anything we could get our hands on. We now maintain an archive of hundreds of hours of Sonic Youth concerts and we'd like to share some of our favorites, often from the best uncirculated source possible via nugs.net." said Sonic Youth drummer, Steve Shelley. Read more - here. More Sonic Youth News Share this article

