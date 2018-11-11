News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released (Week in Review)

.
Frank Zappa

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released was a top story on Thursday: Zappa Family Trust are promoting the upcoming The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa hologram tour with the release of a new promotional video (which includes audio of Frank Zappa speaking about Holograms). We were sent the following details:

Set to launch in 2019 (exact details are TBA), "The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa" will include longtime and legendary Zappa players Ray White, Mike Keneally, Scott Thunes, Robert Martin and Ed Mann with Joe "Vaultmeister" Travers; they'll be joined along the way by Steve Vai, Ian Underwood, Lady Bianca, Napoleon Murphy Brock and Arthur Barrow. Hours of never-before-seen (or heard) Zappa performance footage from the early seventies form the basis of the "can't miss" concert spectacle.

"The development of the 'Bizarre World' has been a herculean undertaking and an extremely emotional journey for me," says Ahmet Zappa. "Weirdly, it's also been one of the most creatively satisfying projects that I have ever had the privilege of working on. It's fascinating to me how into holograms my dad was and it's unbelievable that we have Frank in his own words talking about it. The fact that we're now finally able to technologically bring to life the ideas and concepts my father talked about so many years ago is astonishing. People's minds, eyes and ears will be stunned by the crazy amounts of awesomeness they'll be exposed to every night on this tour. For the first time in a long time Zappa fans will get to see and hear brand spanking new music performed by Frank with his live band and enjoy never before heard versions of their favorite songs, all while brain-melting visuals make them laugh, smile, and perhaps even cry. I truly can't wait to share this epic experience with everyone and I'm thrilled that we'll be doing 100 + dates around the world. So please fasten your concert-going seatbelts because things in the Zappa universe are about to get even more bizarre!!!" - here.

More Frank Zappa News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

Frank Zappa's 'Burnt Weeny Sandwich' Set For Special Reissue

Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Musician Lineup Revealed

Frank Zappa Legendary Live Performances Set For Release

Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned

Frank Zappa Halloween 77 Box Set Announced

Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention Album Expanded For Reissue

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

Singled Out: 22's Call Me Trimtab

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.