A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

The new promotional clip was directed by Kyle Cogan and the band's frontman Maynard James Keenan had this succinct comment about it "Welcome to the new normal." Watch the video here

Fans will also be able to pick up a very special limited edition 7-inch vinyl record of the single with a b-side featuring the band's take on the AC/DC classic "Dog Eat Dog" for this year's Black Friday Record Store Day event. - here.