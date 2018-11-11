News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month (Week in Review)

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month was a top story on Friday: Depeche Mode's camp have announced that they will be releasing two new 12" vinyl singles box sets on December 14th. We were sent the following details:

Each of these definitive boxed sets contains six 12" vinyl singles contemporaneous to either Construction Time Again (1983) or Some Great Reward (1984). A pair of pivotal releases in the Depeche Mode canon, these albums significantly advanced the band's sound and vision, introducing audiences to some of the most inventive mixes in DM history while catapulting their international mass appeal to soaring new heights.

Construction Time Again marked the first time that Depeche Mode released limited edition versions of an album's 12" singles, each containing the original mix of each track. With this and Some Great Reward, Depeche Mode's commitment to the 12" single format as a distinct art form became even more evident.

Construction Time Again | The 12" Singles and Some Great Reward | The 12" Singles contain reproductions of limited edition versions of releases showcasing rare tracks, alternate mixes, 7" vinyl versions, live shows and more. Both will be available on December 14 for $124.98. Read more - here.





