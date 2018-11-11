Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Footage of the song was filmed during the Heavy MTL Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, QC on August 9, 2014.

The latest is their reissue series, Metallica's fourth album - and first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

A new 3CD package includes the remastered album and two discs of rough mixes, demos and live tracks alongside an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin.

The remastered set is also available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download). - here.