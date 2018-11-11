|
Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance (Week in Review)
Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a 1994 performance of "Happy", as the latest preview to the November 16 release of the live package, "Voodoo Lounge Uncut." "Happy" is billed as an unseen track, taken from the set's bonus feature; an August 1994 version is also included as one of five songs filmed at Giants Stadium in New Jersey that were offered for sale during the 1994/95 tour on a VHS video called "Live Voodoo Lounge." The second single from 1972's US No. 1 album, "Exile On Main St.", the Keith Richards-fronted tune reached No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Voodo Lounge Uncut" was filmed during a November 1994 concert at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium that was originally broadcast as a pay-per-view event before being issued as "Voodoo Lounge Live" on VHS video the following year and on DVD in 1998. Watch the video - here.
