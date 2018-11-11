Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

"Happy" is billed as an unseen track, taken from the set's bonus feature; an August 1994 version is also included as one of five songs filmed at Giants Stadium in New Jersey that were offered for sale during the 1994/95 tour on a VHS video called "Live Voodoo Lounge."

The second single from 1972's US No. 1 album, "Exile On Main St.", the Keith Richards-fronted tune reached No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Voodo Lounge Uncut" was filmed during a November 1994 concert at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium that was originally broadcast as a pay-per-view event before being issued as "Voodoo Lounge Live" on VHS video the following year and on DVD in 1998. Watch the video - here.