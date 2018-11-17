ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65

Yes star Geoff Downes, who worked with McDowell on the Wetton/Downes Icon albums, broke the sad news to fans via social media. Geoff had the following to say:

"Very sad news to hear that good friend and super cellist, Hugh McDowell has passed away. Apart from his legendary ELO contributions, he was an integral part of all of our Wetton/Downes Icon albums. A great musician and gentleman sadly missed. Thank you Hugh."

Producer Rob Aubrey also paid shared this tribute, "Sad to hear of the death of Hugh McDowell. I recorded him a number of times for John Wetton and Geoff Downes. Always fun and a great ear for a cool part… in awe of his tales of life on the road and in the air with ELO. RIP sir." - here.