News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65 (Week in Review)

.
ELO

ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65 was a top story on Monday: Hugh McDowell, who was best known for his work with ELO and Wizzard during the 1970s died last week at the age of 65. An official cuase of death was not revealed.

Yes star Geoff Downes, who worked with McDowell on the Wetton/Downes Icon albums, broke the sad news to fans via social media. Geoff had the following to say:

"Very sad news to hear that good friend and super cellist, Hugh McDowell has passed away. Apart from his legendary ELO contributions, he was an integral part of all of our Wetton/Downes Icon albums. A great musician and gentleman sadly missed. Thank you Hugh."

Producer Rob Aubrey also paid shared this tribute, "Sad to hear of the death of Hugh McDowell. I recorded him a number of times for John Wetton and Geoff Downes. Always fun and a great ear for a cool part… in awe of his tales of life on the road and in the air with ELO. RIP sir." - here.

More ELO News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Arena Tour Leg

Jeff Lynne's ELO Launching First North American Tour In 35 Years

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Evil Woman' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Telephone Line' Live Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Xanadu' From Wembley Or Bust

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Turn To Stone' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream Classic Song From New Live Package

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure- Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts- The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music- Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans- Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show- more

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts

The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement

Longwave Release Video For First New Single In A Decade

Ripper Owen's New Supergroup Spirits Of Fire Releases New Video

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Roy Clark

We The Kings Release 'Season's Greetings From The Sandbar'

Born of Osiris Announce Member Lineup Change

Radkey Streaming New Song 'Junes'

Singled Out: Shorelines' Worry About Yourself

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Soundgarden Guitarist Talks Band's Future

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.