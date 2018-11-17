|
Hit And Run Behind Mastodon Absence Mystery (Week in Review)
Hit And Run Behind Mastodon Absence Mystery was a top story on Monday: Mastodon's Brent Hinds was curiously absent from the Grammy Awards when the band took home to trophy for Best Metal Performance for "Sultan's Curse" and he has now explained why he wasn't there. Hinds shared via Instragram, "To all the people that think that this is recent or funny, please stop the stupid f***ing comments. I put the post up to pimp my friend's movie. Go see this movie! And go f*** yourselves. "I was lucky enough to live through playing a little bit of guitar on the soundtrack on January 23, 2018, and that's why I couldn't attend the Grammys. "I was involved in a hit and run on my motorcycle that ended me up in pistola. I got absolutely no shout out from my best friends/bandmates. I know they love me and just be having stupid nervousness, but still! Here's a few photos of the results." - here.
