Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency (Week in Review)

Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency was a top story on Monday: Poison frontman Bret Michaels was forced to postpone his solo concert in Greeneville, Tennessee "due to a medical emergency" on Sunday night (November 11th).

The singer was suffering from a kidney stone which was complicated by his diabetes. His camp put out the following statement via social media, "With much regret, we hate to inform you that tonight's Bret Michaels sold out performance will be postponed due to a medical emergency.

"Bret has an incredibly large kidney stone and several small stones that are now in a position that have made Bret immobile. While kidney stones are extremely painful on their own, being a diabetic complicates the situation and Bret needs to be monitored very carefully.

"As all Bret's fans have seen in the past, it takes a dire emergency to keep him from performing. Bret loves his fans and was extremely excited to perform at this new venue for the first time. The date will be rescheduled within the next 24 hours, all tickets will be honored and all info will be posted on the venue's site and all Bret Michaels' sites and social media platforms." - here.

More Bret Michaels News

