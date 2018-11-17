Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness

According to Billboard, the band advised fans of the situation just hours before they were set to take the stage at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB on November 10, while also shutting down plans for a November 12 show at the Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

"So sorry we couldn't play for you tonight Edmonton, but we had to protect that wondrous force of nature that is Stevie's voice," wrote guitarist Neil Finn in a since-deleted tweet. "We'll be back in April better than ever."

Fans can use their tickets for the pair of cancelled shows when the band returns to perform in Edmonton on April 13 and Calgary on April 15. - here.