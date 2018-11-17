News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness (Week in Review)

.
Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac were forced to postpone a pair of Canadian concerts earlier this week after singer Stevie Nicks came down with an illness that prevented them from performing.

According to Billboard, the band advised fans of the situation just hours before they were set to take the stage at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB on November 10, while also shutting down plans for a November 12 show at the Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

"So sorry we couldn't play for you tonight Edmonton, but we had to protect that wondrous force of nature that is Stevie's voice," wrote guitarist Neil Finn in a since-deleted tweet. "We'll be back in April better than ever."

Fans can use their tickets for the pair of cancelled shows when the band returns to perform in Edmonton on April 13 and Calgary on April 15. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Fleetwood Mac Map Out Spring Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure- Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts- The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music- Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans- Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show- more

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts

The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement

Longwave Release Video For First New Single In A Decade

Ripper Owen's New Supergroup Spirits Of Fire Releases New Video

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Roy Clark

We The Kings Release 'Season's Greetings From The Sandbar'

Born of Osiris Announce Member Lineup Change

Radkey Streaming New Song 'Junes'

Singled Out: Shorelines' Worry About Yourself

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Soundgarden Guitarist Talks Band's Future

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.