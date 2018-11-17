Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour

The tour is scheduled to get underway on February 1st at the Scout Bar in Houston and will be wrapping up on March 3rd in San Antonio, TX at the Vibes Event Center.

The trek announcement follows the release of the band's brand new video for their track "Unforgiven". The post-apocalyptic clip was directed by Scott Hansen and can be streamed here. Frontman Lajon Witherspoon had this to say, "The 'Unforgiven' video was a great experience for me. I loved working with everyone on that shoot. It was like being in a movie for real and I hope we can do something like that again." See the tour dates - here.