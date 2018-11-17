Produced by David Holmes, the project features guest appearances by Paul Weller and Johnny Marr and earned the former Oasis guitarist his third consecutive UK No. 1 record.

"Who Built The Moon?" was recently among the finalists under consideration for the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize "Album Of The Year." Chosen by a panel of British music critics and industry figures, the honor celebrates and promotes the best of UK music while recognizing artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres. Watch the video - here.