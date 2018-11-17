|
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New B-Side (Week in Review)
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New B-Side was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are streaming a lyric video for "Alone On A Rope", the b-side to their current "Who Built The Moon?" single "If Love Is The Law." Produced by David Holmes, the project features guest appearances by Paul Weller and Johnny Marr and earned the former Oasis guitarist his third consecutive UK No. 1 record. "Who Built The Moon?" was recently among the finalists under consideration for the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize "Album Of The Year." Chosen by a panel of British music critics and industry figures, the honor celebrates and promotes the best of UK music while recognizing artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres. Watch the video - here.
