Perry has reportedly filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction prohibiting the release of music from a 1991 collaboration with a musician named Phil Brown and is seeking unspecified damages, according to The Blast.

The website says that they have obtained court documents (which court was not specified in the article) and the suit allegedly claims that Brown's manager took to social media to promote the release of an album that would include unreleased "demo" tracks that were recorded on an 8-track tape recorder.

They report that the lawsuit makes the allegation that the defendant "deceptively associating Perry with Brown and his band, falsely implying that Plaintiff is a member of Brown's band, and threatening to release certain old vocal performances of Perry as part of Brown's band's release, even though Perry owns all intellectual property rights in said vocal performances, Brown abandoned any claim to those performances in 2002, and Perry has repeatedly demanded that Brown not release those works." - here.