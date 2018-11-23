News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation (Week in Review)

.
All That Remains

All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation was a top story on Sunday: The death of All That Remains guitarist Oliver Herbert is reportedly being investigated by state police as "suspicious" after a medical examiner found that his cause of death was "undetermined," according to a local media report.

Herbert drowned in a pond behind his home in Stafford Springs, CT and the state police sources told the Hartford Courant that they are treating his death as suspicious and the case is being investigated by Eastern District Major Crime Squad.

His widow Elizabeth Herbert had previously shared on Facebook the following about the toxicology report from the medical examiner, "Oli was apparently self-treating for manic-depression that has run in his family for several generations.

"Anti-depressants were found in his system, as well as a sleep aid." She also wrote that she canceled a memorial service in Worcester and issued a plea for anyone with information on where her husband may have gotten his drugs to call state police.

She went on to explain why a public memorial was canceled, "As far as why the memorial service was canceled, concern for my personal safety and home due to numerous threats to both is the reason. If anybody knows where Oli was getting the psych meds, please call Troop C." - here.

More All That Remains News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation

All That Remains Reveal Temp Guitarist Following Oli Herbert's Death

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

All That Remains Oli Herbert Public Memorial Announced

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident

All That Remains Stream New Song And Announce Album

Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour

All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'

All That Remains Announce New Album 'Madness'

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour- Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage- Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates- Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series

In Flames Announce Second Annual Borgholm Brinner Festival

The All-American Rejects TV Special Preview Released

Venom Announce New Album 'Storm The Gates'

Hudost Stream New Collaboration With Jars Of Clay Frontman

Lollapalooza Headliners Announces For South American Festivals

Witherfall Release 'Vintage' Video

Singled Out: Bexley's Run Rabbit Run

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.