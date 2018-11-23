News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chris Cornell's New 'When Bad Does Good' Video Features His Son (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's New 'When Bad Does Good' Video Features His Son was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) The son of late rocker Chris Cornell is featured in a video for the track, "When Bad Does Good", from the newly-released self-titled collection of the singer's work.

Directed by Kevin Kerslake, the clip sees Christopher Cornell as a paperboy - an occupation his father held in his youth - riding his bicycle around Seattle as images of lyrics from the Soundgarden frontman's history appear around the city.

"For me," says the young Cornell, "this video represents my dad and all the art he created throughout his life and what his music meant then and what it means now - not just to me and my family, but the city of Seattle and all of his fans."

"I wanted to highlight an aspect of Chris' talents often overshadowed by his more obvious virtues," adds Kerslake. "His monstrous guitar chops, operatic vocal range or commanding physical presence, which is his place as one of this generation's greatest lyricists.

"But do it within a specific context that turned a simple, straightforward journey through the streets of Seattle into a eulogy, of sorts, with mystical undertones."

"When Bad Does Good" was produced, recorded, and mixed by Cornell and was found in his personal recordings archive; it wasn't until friend Josh Brolin reminded the singer's wife, Vicky, of the unreleased song that she decided to share it with his fans.

"Chris Cornell" presents tracks from the rocker's extensive career - with tracks from Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave and as a solo artist, and covers of songs by Prince and Michael Jackson. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

Chris Cornell's New 'When Bad Does Good' Video Features His Son

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

Chris Cornell Promo Video For New Collection Released

Chris Cornell Statute Unveiled In Seattle

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Chris Cornell To Be Honored With Hometown Statue

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour- Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage- Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates- Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series

In Flames Announce Second Annual Borgholm Brinner Festival

The All-American Rejects TV Special Preview Released

Venom Announce New Album 'Storm The Gates'

Hudost Stream New Collaboration With Jars Of Clay Frontman

Lollapalooza Headliners Announces For South American Festivals

Witherfall Release 'Vintage' Video

Singled Out: Bexley's Run Rabbit Run

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.