Daughters Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

Daughters Announce North American Tour was a top story on Sunday: Daughters have announced that they will be extending their road plans with the launch of a brand new North American tour in support of their just released album early next year.

The band just wrapped up a tour this past weekend and will continue supporting their "You Won't Get What You Want" with the new tour that will be kicking off on February 16th in Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer and wrapping up on March 13th in New York City at Warsaw.

Singer Alexis Marshall had this to say, "Thank you to everyone who has made this return not only successful but thoroughly enjoyable. We are very excited to continue on, revisit some familiar places and return to others after a long hiatus. Love." See the dates - here.

More Daughters News

