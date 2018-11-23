News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




John 5 and The Creatures Announce New Album and Tour (Week in Review)

.
John 5

John 5 and The Creatures Announce New Album and Tour was a top story on Sunday: John 5 and The Creatures have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Invasion" next year and will reveal the first video from the effort on New Year's Day.

The Matt Zane directed and video will be for the track "Zoinks!", which was inspired by the classic animated series Scooby-Doo. The clip will be feature animation from Disney animator Brett Broggs (Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph), and include voice acting talents of Nikki Sixx, Susan Olsen (known for her role as Cindy Brady on The Brady Bunch), and Cinderella's Fred Coury.

Fans can catch the band on the road for the second leg of his North American Invasion Tour beginning on February 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV with support from blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols.

John 5 had this to say, "Get ready for the Invasion tour! I will be playing some songs from my new record, Invasion, a brand new medley, and much more. I'm really excited to have Jared James Nichols out with us. This tour is something you're not going to want to miss!" Read more - here.

More John 5 News

