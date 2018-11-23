News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metal Church Release 'By The Numbers' Video (Week in Review)

Metal Church

Metal Church Release 'By The Numbers' Video was a top story on Sunday: Metal Church have released a new music video for their track "By The Numbers". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Damned If You Do" which will be hitting stores on December 7th.

The video can be streamed here and according to the announcement, the clip mirrors frontman Mike Howe's experience as it tells the story of a successful businessman who leads a double life as a lead singer in a metal band.

Damned If You Do also features new drummer Stet Howland (ex-W.A.S.P./Lita Ford). Stet first arrived after the departure of long-time drummer Jeff Plate, but soon after joining the band he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Miraculously his treatments for the aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma worked and he was able to begin recording the new album.

The band's new drummer Stet Howland (ex-W.A.S.P./Lita Ford) had this to say about the new album, "From the minute we started tracking this new CD, I had the feeling that it was going to be something special.

"I knew that I was going to do my best to deliver a top drum performance, not only because of the high standard set by past Metal Church drummers, but also because this is my first CD release after being sick. I'm beyond happy with all aspects of this CD, great songs, great performances, great production, just an overall great CD! I love it!" - here.

More Metal Church News

