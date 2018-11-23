|
Papa Roach Stream New Album And Announce Album (Week in Review)
Papa Roach Stream New Album And Announce Album was a top story on Sunday: Papa Roach have revealed a new track called "Not The Only One", which is the third track that they have released from their forthcoming 10th studio album. "Not The Only One" can be streamed here and the band has announced that they new album will be called "Who Do You Trust?" and they will be releasing it on January 18th. The group recruited Nick "RAS" Furlong and Colin Cunningham to produce the album with the exception the song "Top Of The World" which was produced by Jason Evigan. - here.
