Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

"This is just a small taste of what is to come, and we look forward to unveiling more tracks and videos as we approach the official album release date," says vocalist Todd La Torre. "I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record. The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding.

"I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!" Check out the song - here.