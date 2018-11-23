News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour (Week in Review)

Rammstein

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour was a top story on Sunday: Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe says that the band will be mixing the follow up album to their 2009 record "Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da" next month and they are preparing to launch a three year tour to support it.

Kruspe made the revelations during an appearance on United Rock Nations Radio (listen here) where he appeared to promote the November 30th release of the new Emigrate album "A Million Degrees".

He had this to say, "To me, the process of doing this (Rammstein) record was something that I'm very happy with, because we've managed to gain a certain kind of respect back that we have lost in the past.

"It also kind of reminded me, the way that we are the moment, as the beginning from Rammstein. So, music-wise, I think it's richer when it comes to harmonies and melodies. That was also something that I was trying to do, because in the past, every time you talked about Rammstein, it's all about this big burden about the show and the fire.

"Nobody really talks about the music, which is, to me, as a music writer, kind of a slap in your face. It was also important to me that we kind of step up, music-wise, in a way. It's almost like Rammstein 3-D, I would describe it.

"I'm going to Los Angeles in the middle of December to mix the Rammstein record. After that, we are in the middle of tour preparation, and then we're gonna be on tour for the next three years." - here.

