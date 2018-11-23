|
Red Dragon Cartel Release 'Bitter' Video (Week in Review)
Red Dragon Cartel Release 'Bitter' Video was a top story on Sunday: Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee's new band Red Dragon Cartel have released an online stream for a music video for their brand new single "Bitter". The new video can be seen here and comes from the band's just released new studio album "Patina", which was produced by bassist/producer Anthony Esposito and mixed by Max Norman. The band will be supporting the new album release with a U.S. tour that is scheduled to kick off on February 23rd in Reno and will conclude on April 2nd in Queens, New York. RED DRAGON CARTEL U.S. Tour Dtes:
RED DRAGON CARTEL U.S. Tour Dtes: