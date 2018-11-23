News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Red Dragon Cartel Release 'Bitter' Video (Week in Review)

.
Red Dragon Cartel

Red Dragon Cartel Release 'Bitter' Video was a top story on Sunday: Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee's new band Red Dragon Cartel have released an online stream for a music video for their brand new single "Bitter".

The new video can be seen here and comes from the band's just released new studio album "Patina", which was produced by bassist/producer Anthony Esposito and mixed by Max Norman.

The band will be supporting the new album release with a U.S. tour that is scheduled to kick off on February 23rd in Reno and will conclude on April 2nd in Queens, New York.

RED DRAGON CARTEL U.S. Tour Dtes:
2/23: Reno, NV @ Nugget Casino Resort
2/24: Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon Club
2/26: San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
2/28: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky
3/1: Santa Ana, CA @ Malones
3/2: Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp'd
3/3: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee
3/5: Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway
3/7: Dallas, TX @ Trees
3/8: San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
3/9: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
3/11: Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
3/13: Joliet, IL @ The Forge
3/14: Ft. Wayne, IN @ Pierre's
3/15: Detroit, MI @ Token Lounge
3/16: Toronto, ON @ The Rockpile
3/18: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse
3/21: Buford, GA @ 37 Main
3/22: Greenville, SC @ Firmament
3/23: Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater
3/25: Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
3/26: New York, NY @ Iridium
3/27: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
3/29: Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall
3/30: Patchogue, NY @ 89 North
3/31: New Bedford, MA @ The Vault at Greasy Luck
4/2: Queens, NY @ Blackthorn 51 - here.

