"Am I Beautiful" started out with a riff. Which most of our songs do. Then having worked to create a shell of a song our singer Danny Rossi could work with, he found some inspiration we could all get on board with. At the time he was surrounded my girls constantly in and out of plastic surgery trying to improve their looks via breast implants, lip enhancement, body enhancement, just never ending. Which led to a much bigger topic, mental health. The song really addresses the issue. We never really know who we are standing next to and what they have going on. The world is not as easy to live in since social media has taken over. It can be scary to think about, but that is what fueled this song.

We then packed up and headed to Los Angeles to work with producer Brandon Friesen (Sum 41, Billy Ray Cyrus). We wanted to see what working with someone different would spawn. We dropped down our tuning and I played more guitar on thins track than I ever had before. It was interesting to take another approach to recording. The song turned out heavier and more expressive than what we had brought to the table.

The video was a little more tricky. Music a lot of the time can me metaphoric. People can draw their own conclusions. But when they are watching a video it all for them to see. So we needed to do the best we could to express that no matter what someone is dealing with, we all have beauty. It is all about being happy with what and who we see in the mirror. It is not through bodily enhancement that we are going to find it

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album - right here!