The Killers Announce Deluxe Album Reissue (Week in Review)

.
The Killers

The Killers Announce Deluxe Album Reissue was a top story on Sunday: The Killers are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "Day & Age" with a special high grade deluxe double LP vinyl reissue on December 14th with three bonus tracks.

The special 10th anniversary edition is the album's first version release on 2LPs (180g cut at 45 rpm). And it comes housed in a hardcover case that features a patterned foil surface that will reflect the "portrait" of the viewer, referencing the bandmember portraits that are seen on the inner sleeves, according to Island/UMe. Pre-order it here.

In addition to the deluxe double-vinyl edition, three digital eSingles/bundles were just released on November 16 to highlight the key Day & Age tracks "Joy Ride," "Human," and "Spaceman." "Joy Ride (Night Version)" is making its digital debut, while "Human" boasts six remixes and a B-side not currently available digitally ("A Crippling Blow"). Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, and Thin White Duke are among those reimagining "Human." Finally, "Spaceman" soars with rare remixes of its own and a Bright Eyes cover of "Four Winds," a B-side also not currently available digitally. Tiesto, Sander Van Doorn, and Bimbo Jones are all part of the ace "Spaceman" remix crew. See the tracklist - here.

More The Killers News

