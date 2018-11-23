Uncle Walt's Band's Debut Album Set To Be Reissued (Week in Review)

. Uncle Walt's Band's Debut Album Set To Be Reissued was a top story on Sunday: (Conqueroo) Uncle Walt's Band's debut album is set to be reissued on CD, vinyl LP and digital by Omnivore Recordings on March 29, 2019 with new liner notes come by the words of Walter Hyatt, Champ Hood and surviving member David Ball, plus fellow artists Lyle Lovett, Marcia Ball, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Marshall Chapman, and journalists Peter Cooper, Doug Freeman and Michael Hall. "Walter Hyatt, David Ball and Champ Hood have been an inspiration to me ever since the first time I heard Uncle Walt's Band," says Lyle Lovett, a journalism student at Texas A&M University when he first heard the band. "Musically, their finely crafted original compositions reflect diverse influences, while lyrically they demonstrate a sensitive, sophisticated understanding of the dignified South."



Uncle Walt's Band, originally from Spartanburg, S.C., was an eclectic music trio that moved to Nashville in 1972 and, shortly thereafter, to Austin at the urging of singer/songwriter Willis Alan Ramsey. An attempt at an album with Ramsey at the helm was unsuccessful, so the band headed back to Spartanburg in 1974 to produce their own debut LP, Blame It on the Bossa Nova. The original self-released vinyl edition -1,000 copies sold through performances and self-promotion - disappeared quickly. Heat was gaining for the band, so they headed back down to Austin with a reissue of the album, simply titled Uncle Walt's Band.(Original Blame It on the Bossa Nova LPs change hands for hundreds of dollars these days.) Read more - here. Conqueroo submitted this story.

