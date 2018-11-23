|
Uncle Walt's Band's Debut Album Set To Be Reissued (Week in Review)
Uncle Walt's Band's Debut Album Set To Be Reissued was a top story on Sunday: (Conqueroo) Uncle Walt's Band's debut album is set to be reissued on CD, vinyl LP and digital by Omnivore Recordings on March 29, 2019 with new liner notes come by the words of Walter Hyatt, Champ Hood and surviving member David Ball, plus fellow artists Lyle Lovett, Marcia Ball, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Marshall Chapman, and journalists Peter Cooper, Doug Freeman and Michael Hall. "Walter Hyatt, David Ball and Champ Hood have been an inspiration to me ever since the first time I heard Uncle Walt's Band," says Lyle Lovett, a journalism student at Texas A&M University when he first heard the band. "Musically, their finely crafted original compositions reflect diverse influences, while lyrically they demonstrate a sensitive, sophisticated understanding of the dignified South."
