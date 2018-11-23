|
Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel U.S. Coheadlining Tour Coming (Week in Review)
Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel U.S. Coheadlining Tour Coming was a top story on Tuesday: Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel have announced that they will be teaming up for their very first American coheadlining tour as they lead the lineup for the 2019 Decibel Magazine Tour. The trek will feature support from Necrot and Blood Incantation on all dates and Immolation will be joining the trek for the final week which will not feature Cannibal Corpse. Cannibal Corpse's Alex Webster had this to say, "We're really looking forward to our second appearance on the Decibel Tour; they always put together a killer lineup and this time is no exception. We're particularly excited to be hitting the road with our friends Morbid Angel. In fact, this will be the first time we've toured together in the US."
