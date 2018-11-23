Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel U.S. Coheadlining Tour Coming

The trek will feature support from Necrot and Blood Incantation on all dates and Immolation will be joining the trek for the final week which will not feature Cannibal Corpse.

Cannibal Corpse's Alex Webster had this to say, "We're really looking forward to our second appearance on the Decibel Tour; they always put together a killer lineup and this time is no exception. We're particularly excited to be hitting the road with our friends Morbid Angel. In fact, this will be the first time we've toured together in the US."



Morbid Angel's Steve Tucker added, "Everyone here in the Morbid Angel camp are stoked to do this tour with Cannibal Corpse. To celebrate, Morbid Angel will be performing a mean-ass set of songs that will cover the entirety of our years of kicking ass." See the dates - here.