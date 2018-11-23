Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction

The iconic vocalist was asked about his recent comments slamming the Rock Hall as "an utter, complete load of bollocks" when he spoke with The Jerusalem Post and he expanded on his opinion about the controversial institution.

He told them, "I was so annoyed with that coverage because they took my statement out of context to make it seem like I was upset that we weren't in the hall of fame.

"I'm really happy we're not there and I would never want to be there. If we're ever inducted I will refuse - they won't bloody be having my corpse in there."

He added, "Rock'n'roll music does not belong in a mausoleum in Cleveland. It's a living, breathing thing, and if you put it in a museum, then it's dead. It's worse than horrible, it's vulgar." - here.