News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction (Week in Review)

.
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction was a top story on Tuesday: A recent interview has sparked follow up questions and comments about Iron Maiden being snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and frontman Bruce Dickinson now says that he would refuse the honor if offered.

The iconic vocalist was asked about his recent comments slamming the Rock Hall as "an utter, complete load of bollocks" when he spoke with The Jerusalem Post and he expanded on his opinion about the controversial institution.

He told them, "I was so annoyed with that coverage because they took my statement out of context to make it seem like I was upset that we weren't in the hall of fame.

"I'm really happy we're not there and I would never want to be there. If we're ever inducted I will refuse - they won't bloody be having my corpse in there."

He added, "Rock'n'roll music does not belong in a mausoleum in Cleveland. It's a living, breathing thing, and if you put it in a museum, then it's dead. It's worse than horrible, it's vulgar." - here.

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Iron Maiden Release Video From Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg

Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

Iron Maiden Announce Remastered Studio Album Reissue Campaign

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour- Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage- Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates- Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series

In Flames Announce Second Annual Borgholm Brinner Festival

The All-American Rejects TV Special Preview Released

Venom Announce New Album 'Storm The Gates'

Hudost Stream New Collaboration With Jars Of Clay Frontman

Lollapalooza Headliners Announces For South American Festivals

Witherfall Release 'Vintage' Video

Singled Out: Bexley's Run Rabbit Run

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.