News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce UK And European Farewell Tour (Week in Review)

.
Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce UK And European Farewell Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced dates for a summer 2019 farewell tour of the UK and Europe. The European leg of The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour will follow on the heels of a recently-announced spring run across Canada.

The nine-show series will begin with the first of three concerts in Germany when the Florida rockers play Erfurt on June 17; the run will include appearances at Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting and Switzerland's Rock The Ring festivals before the group play four UK events that will wrap up in Birmingham on June 30.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be joined by guests Blackberry Smoke in Germany and Status Quo in the UK. Tickets for the summer 2019 shows are now on sale via the usual outlets. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce UK And European Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live In Atlantic City Preview Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Live Show Set For Release

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour- Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage- Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates- Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series

In Flames Announce Second Annual Borgholm Brinner Festival

The All-American Rejects TV Special Preview Released

Venom Announce New Album 'Storm The Gates'

Hudost Stream New Collaboration With Jars Of Clay Frontman

Lollapalooza Headliners Announces For South American Festivals

Witherfall Release 'Vintage' Video

Singled Out: Bexley's Run Rabbit Run

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.