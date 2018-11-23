News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Stew's Might Be Keeping You (Week in Review)

.
Stew

Singled Out: Stew's Might Be Keeping You was a top story on Tuesday: Swedish rockers Stew just released their classic rock inspired EP "Hot" and to celebrate we asked guitarist Nicklas Jansson to tell us about the song "Might Be Keeping You." Here is the story:

The first song from our EP "Might Be Keeping You" came to life almost instantly, Markus (Singer/bassist) had the verse riff and then we started jamming in our rehearsal space and in about 1-2 hours the song was almost finished!

Nicklas D (drummer) has a lot of great runs on this track and we recorded it mostly live in the studio! Except for vocals and solo guitar. It's a pretty psych-y track with lots of wah, wah guitar and I remember our studio engineer (Kristian Lakeson) told me to just look out the windows, out over the Usken lake while tracking the solos, just to get that extra feeling haha!! Lakesong music labs have a beautiful sight over lakes, forests, and horizons! Perfect for making music! It's really surrealistic that 3 days after the release of the EP we were contacted by Classic Rock Magazine and they wanted this song on their cover CD of the August number. Sure thing we gladly sent it to them.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the band and EP - right here!

More Stew News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Stew's Might Be Keeping You

Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

Rod Stewart Streams New Song and Announces Albums

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour

Rod Stewart Announces Additional Dates For Las Vegas Residency

Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour- Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage- Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates- Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series

In Flames Announce Second Annual Borgholm Brinner Festival

The All-American Rejects TV Special Preview Released

Venom Announce New Album 'Storm The Gates'

Hudost Stream New Collaboration With Jars Of Clay Frontman

Lollapalooza Headliners Announces For South American Festivals

Witherfall Release 'Vintage' Video

Singled Out: Bexley's Run Rabbit Run

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.