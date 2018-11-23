News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Beatles' White Album Returns To US Top 10 (Week in Review)

The Beatles' White Album Returns To US Top 10 was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Beatles' legendary self-titled 1968 record, aka the White Album, has returned to the US Top 10. The White Album previously spent nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 between December 28, 1968 and March 1, 1969.

Billboard reports the set's newly-released 50th anniversary reissue re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 6 following opening week sales of 63,000 units, of which 52,000 were in traditional album sales.

The project presents a 2018 stereo mix of the record by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell, marking the first time the double album has been remixed and delivered with additional demos and session recordings.

"In remixing 'The White Album,' we've tried to bring you as close as possible to The Beatles in the studio," explains Martin in his written introduction for the new edition. "We've peeled back the layers of the 'Glass Onion' with the hope of immersing old and new listeners into one of the most diverse and inspiring albums ever made." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Beatles News

