The Beatles' White Album Returns To US Top 10

Billboard reports the set's newly-released 50th anniversary reissue re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 6 following opening week sales of 63,000 units, of which 52,000 were in traditional album sales.

The project presents a 2018 stereo mix of the record by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell, marking the first time the double album has been remixed and delivered with additional demos and session recordings.

"In remixing 'The White Album,' we've tried to bring you as close as possible to The Beatles in the studio," explains Martin in his written introduction for the new edition. "We've peeled back the layers of the 'Glass Onion' with the hope of immersing old and new listeners into one of the most diverse and inspiring albums ever made."