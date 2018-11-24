The guitarist was released from the hospital last week. He was admitted after being treated by paramedics backstage at Madison Square Garden on November 10th who had to treat him with a tracheal tube to clear his airway.

His camp sent over word that he has now announced that he "has cancelled his fall headlining shows as he continues to take some time off following his recent hospital visit.

"While doctors have released Perry from care, with the dates set to begin November 30 and going through December 16, the Aerosmith guitarist will now take the rest of the year off.

"Perry again would like to apologize to the fans who were planning on coming to the shows and looks forward to seeing them again in 2019. Refunds are available at point of purchase. - here.