News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming live performance video of their 1991 classic, "November Rain", from a November 14th show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The third single for "Use Your Illusion I" hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 while achieving the feat of being the longest song in history (at almost 9 minutes) to enter the US Top Ten.

The group also live-streamed partial footage of the show's finale of "Paradise City" from the Malaysian concert via Twitter.

Guns N' Roses continue their fall series of Not In This Lifetime shows this week with a pair of dates in Hong Kong and a stop in Abu Dhabi, UAE before playing South Africa next week ahead of the final show of 2018 in Honolulu, HI on December 8.

While there's no word on 2019 dates by the band, guitarist Slash is returning to his solo tour in support of "Living The Dream." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour- Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage- Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates- Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series

In Flames Announce Second Annual Borgholm Brinner Festival

The All-American Rejects TV Special Preview Released

Venom Announce New Album 'Storm The Gates'

Hudost Stream New Collaboration With Jars Of Clay Frontman

Lollapalooza Headliners Announces For South American Festivals

Witherfall Release 'Vintage' Video

Singled Out: Bexley's Run Rabbit Run

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.