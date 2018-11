Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

The tune is the John Lennon-inspired closing track of the group's debut record. "With 'Dear Friend,' that's sort of me talking to John after we'd had all the sort of disputes about The Beatles breakup," says McCartney. "I find it very emotional when I listen to it now. I have to sort of choke it back. I remember when I heard the song recently, listening to the roughs [remastering works-in-progress] in the car and I thought, 'Oh God.' That lyric: 'Really truly, young and newly wed,' listening to that was like, 'Oh my God, it's true.' I'm trying to say to John, 'Look, you know, it's all cool. Have a glass of wine. Let's be cool.'"

"And luckily we did get it back together, which was like a great source of joy because it would have been terrible if he'd been killed as things were at that point and I'd never got to straighten it out with him. This was me reaching out. So, I think it's very powerful in some very simple way. But it was certainly heartfelt."

McCartney is also streaming a newly-remastered version of "Dear Friend" from the reissue, which will be released - alongside 1973's "Red Rose Speedway" - on December 7. Stream the demo and remastered versions - here.