Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut (Week in Review)
Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Rush will release the vinyl debut of their 2003 live package, "Rush In Rio", on January 18, 2019. The 4LP 180-gram set captures the band in concert before 40,000 fans at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on the final night of a world tour in support of their 2002 album, "Vapor Trails." Co-produced and mixed by guitarist Alex Lifeson and James Barton, "Rush In Rio" was originally issued on CD and DVD, but has never appeared on vinyl - until now. The 2019 release is presented in a heavyweight gatefold jacket and comes with a code that allows the music to be downloaded digitally. The 2003 DVD package has been certified 7× Platinum in the US with over 700,000 copies sold. Read more - here.
