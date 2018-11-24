Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

Co-produced and mixed by guitarist Alex Lifeson and James Barton, "Rush In Rio" was originally issued on CD and DVD, but has never appeared on vinyl - until now.

The 2019 release is presented in a heavyweight gatefold jacket and comes with a code that allows the music to be downloaded digitally. The 2003 DVD package has been certified 7× Platinum in the US with over 700,000 copies sold. Read more - here.