|
Singled Out: Lavender Fields' Gravitude (Week in Review)
.
Singled Out: Lavender Fields' Gravitude was a top story on Wednesday: Lavender Fields just released her latest single and music video called "Gravitude" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story: I was gifted a beautiful black electric guitar and decided to start incorporating it in my live sets. This past August while I was going through a breakup and navigating through some turbulent emotions, one day I picked up a guitar and started strumming some chords. Then a melody started forming. Being an artist,I always try to turn a heartbreak into art. A lot of times some of the best songs comes from heartbreaks. I like to use a song as a form of prayer. So the lyrics started coming to mind: Knowledge of Mystery, In these lyrics I ask this age old question of being capable of maintaining peace of mind even in the midst of chaos of this world. A lot of times answers also come from these questions I ask through a song. And this was the case in my life. I was also imagining ocean waters through playing reverbed guitars, ocean as the ultimate soul cleanser. I love to imitate the fluidity of water through sounds. In the second part of the song the lyrics go: Love wins... With that verse I am using the power of music to send healing to my parents and to whoever is listening to the song. And this is a story of the song "Gravitude" which is a word I made up that combines "gratitude" for all the lessons on my path and "gravity" as an earthly thing, a part of the human experience. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more - right here!
I was gifted a beautiful black electric guitar and decided to start incorporating it in my live sets. This past August while I was going through a breakup and navigating through some turbulent emotions, one day I picked up a guitar and started strumming some chords. Then a melody started forming. Being an artist,I always try to turn a heartbreak into art. A lot of times some of the best songs comes from heartbreaks. I like to use a song as a form of prayer. So the lyrics started coming to mind:
Knowledge of Mystery,
In these lyrics I ask this age old question of being capable of maintaining peace of mind even in the midst of chaos of this world. A lot of times answers also come from these questions I ask through a song. And this was the case in my life.
I was also imagining ocean waters through playing reverbed guitars, ocean as the ultimate soul cleanser. I love to imitate the fluidity of water through sounds.
In the second part of the song the lyrics go:
Love wins...
With that verse I am using the power of music to send healing to my parents and to whoever is listening to the song.
And this is a story of the song "Gravitude" which is a word I made up that combines "gratitude" for all the lessons on my path and "gravity" as an earthly thing, a part of the human experience.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more - right here!