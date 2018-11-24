News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Lavender Fields' Gravitude

Lavender Fields

Singled Out: Lavender Fields' Gravitude was a top story on Wednesday: Lavender Fields just released her latest single and music video called "Gravitude" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I was gifted a beautiful black electric guitar and decided to start incorporating it in my live sets. This past August while I was going through a breakup and navigating through some turbulent emotions, one day I picked up a guitar and started strumming some chords. Then a melody started forming. Being an artist,I always try to turn a heartbreak into art. A lot of times some of the best songs comes from heartbreaks. I like to use a song as a form of prayer. So the lyrics started coming to mind:

Knowledge of Mystery,
Flow through me easily,
How can I live in this world,
Knowing there's suffering,
Knowing there's pain,
How can I remain
In peace...
In Peace...

In these lyrics I ask this age old question of being capable of maintaining peace of mind even in the midst of chaos of this world. A lot of times answers also come from these questions I ask through a song. And this was the case in my life.

I was also imagining ocean waters through playing reverbed guitars, ocean as the ultimate soul cleanser. I love to imitate the fluidity of water through sounds.

In the second part of the song the lyrics go:
Healing for you mama,
Healing for you papa,
Healing for you my friend,
Sweet loving Luna,
Heart open sooner,
Lover wins in the end,

Love wins...

With that verse I am using the power of music to send healing to my parents and to whoever is listening to the song.
Luna is a dog that I really love that was around while I was writing the song, so I put her in the song :)
And of course, finishing with the triumph of love over anything. Love always wins in the end.

And this is a story of the song "Gravitude" which is a word I made up that combines "gratitude" for all the lessons on my path and "gravity" as an earthly thing, a part of the human experience.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more - right here!

