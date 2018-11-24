Singled Out: Lavender Fields' Gravitude

I was gifted a beautiful black electric guitar and decided to start incorporating it in my live sets. This past August while I was going through a breakup and navigating through some turbulent emotions, one day I picked up a guitar and started strumming some chords. Then a melody started forming. Being an artist,I always try to turn a heartbreak into art. A lot of times some of the best songs comes from heartbreaks. I like to use a song as a form of prayer. So the lyrics started coming to mind:

Knowledge of Mystery,

Flow through me easily,

How can I live in this world,

Knowing there's suffering,

Knowing there's pain,

How can I remain

In peace...

In Peace...

In these lyrics I ask this age old question of being capable of maintaining peace of mind even in the midst of chaos of this world. A lot of times answers also come from these questions I ask through a song. And this was the case in my life.

I was also imagining ocean waters through playing reverbed guitars, ocean as the ultimate soul cleanser. I love to imitate the fluidity of water through sounds.

In the second part of the song the lyrics go:

Healing for you mama,

Healing for you papa,

Healing for you my friend,

Sweet loving Luna,

Heart open sooner,

Lover wins in the end,

Love wins...

With that verse I am using the power of music to send healing to my parents and to whoever is listening to the song.

Luna is a dog that I really love that was around while I was writing the song, so I put her in the song :)

And of course, finishing with the triumph of love over anything. Love always wins in the end.

And this is a story of the song "Gravitude" which is a word I made up that combines "gratitude" for all the lessons on my path and "gravity" as an earthly thing, a part of the human experience.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more - right here!