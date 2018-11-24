|
Three Tremors Announce Debut Album (Week in Review)
.
Three Tremors Announce Debut Album was a top story on Wednesday: The metal vocalist supergroup project Three Tremors has announced that they will be releasing their self-titled debut studio album on January 18, 2019 featuring twelve original tracks. Three Tremors features Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Dio Disciples), Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host, Titan Force), and Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck (Cage, Denner/Shermann, Death Dealer). They are currently offering up some special packages via their PledgeMusic campaign page here. Ripper had this to say, "This is one for the true metal fans. I think this will exceed even their highest expectations. Great stuff!" Read more - here.
