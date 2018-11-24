|
ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival (Week in Review)
.
ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival was a top story on Wednesday: Next year's installment of the Sweden Rock Festival just got a lot more star power with a number of new artists added to the roster including ZZ Top and Disturbed. Organizers still have 45 more artists to announce for the festival which will be taking place next year on June 5th through the 8th in Solvesborg in southern Sweden. In addition to Disturbed and ZZ Top, other just announced additions include Blackberry Smoke, Axel Rudi Pell, Candlemass, Powerwolf, Gorgoroth, Green Jelly, The Night Flight Orchestra, Jag Panzer, Blaze Bayley, FM, Krisiun, Myrath, Thundermother, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, Jared James Nichols, The Quill and Gathering Of Kings. - here.
Organizers still have 45 more artists to announce for the festival which will be taking place next year on June 5th through the 8th in Solvesborg in southern Sweden.
In addition to Disturbed and ZZ Top, other just announced additions include Blackberry Smoke, Axel Rudi Pell, Candlemass, Powerwolf, Gorgoroth, Green Jelly, The Night Flight Orchestra, Jag Panzer, Blaze Bayley, FM, Krisiun, Myrath, Thundermother, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, Jared James Nichols, The Quill and Gathering Of Kings. - here.