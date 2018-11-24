A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic

The band will be selling a special limited edition 7" vinyl of their latest single "So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish" with the AC/DC cover on the other side at independent record stores on Friday, November 23rd.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say, "A belated farewell nod to Malcolm Young, who, along with Bon Scott, played a significant role in my rebellious, hasher youth. God Speed, Malcolm." Check out the song - here.