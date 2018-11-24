News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video (Week in Review)

Metallica

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a rare acoustic performance of their 2003 track, "All Within My Hands", during a November 3 benefit show at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA.

Recorded live at the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert & Auction, the clip sees the band accompanied on the closing song from "St. Anger" by Avi Vinocur on mandolin and background vocals, David Phillips on pedal-steel guitar, Henry Salvia on keyboards and Cody Rhodes on percussion.

"Wow, what a night!," says Metallica. "Thanks to all of you and our generous sponsors, our inaugural Helping Hands Concert and Auction held in San Francisco raised over $1.3 million! Those funds will be used to work with our partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges as All Within My Hands continues to tackle the issues of hunger and workforce education and work to create sustainable communities.

"Celebrating the first full year of All Within My Hands, the event was hosted at the very intimate SF Masonic and we were lucky enough to have our friends Cage the Elephant join us as we both performed acoustically. The bidding wars were furious for the auction items on display online and in the lobby of the Masonic as there was a wide variety of unique experiences and unusual memorabilia," including the instruments Metallica used for the live acoustic set.

While thanking their fellow musicians, the crew at the venue, and many others, Metallica describes the evening as "truly an amazing effort, and we are so proud and humbled to have all of this love and support in our first year. We're already starting the plans for the next one!"

Audio of Metallica's performance is now available on both CD and digital download with all net proceeds going directly to the All Within My Hands Foundation. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Metallica News

