The All-American Rejects TV Special Preview Released (Week in Review)
The All-American Rejects TV Special Preview Released was a top story on Thursday: The All-American Rejects will be featured on the latest installment of the AT&T Audience Network music series hosted by Ted Stryker on Friday, November 23 at 9:00 pm ET/PT via DIRECTV Ch 239. Apart from the satellite TV airing, the latest episode of the network's special concert film series will also be available streaming on-demand through DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV. Ahead of the broadcast the network has released a preview clip feature featuring a behind-the-scenes interview with Stryker and where they describe growing up in the music industry - here.
