Venom Announce New Album 'Storm The Gates' (Week in Review)
Venom Announce New Album 'Storm The Gates' was a top story on Thursday: Black metal veterans Venom have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Storm The Gates" on December 14th digitally and on CD. The band's new 13-track effort will also be released as a deluxe vinyl package early next year. "That's why I don't believe in releasing a record every year - you can't possibly have let those songs develop to their full potential. These albums are going to be around a lot longer than I am, so they need to be able to stand up for themselves. "With an album every year, I think you end up with two or three good songs and then a load of sh*t, and I certainly don't want to release that sort of album!" - here.
