Alice In Chains Add Dates To Rainer Fog Tour

Already set to appear at a pair of Australia's Download Festivals in Sydney and Melbourne in March, the band have added a March 13 headline show at the Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane.

The Seattle rockers have also added two nights to a recently-announced European trek with stops in Oulu and Helsinki, Finland in June. Tickets for the new shows are now on sale.

Recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles, "Rainier Fog" recently debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200.

"It's a record we haven't done yet, I can tell you that," guitarist Jerry Cantrell tells Guitar World. "But it's also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It's got our fingerprint. And we're really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured." See their upcoming dates - here.